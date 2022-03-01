BTCUSD is recovering in the 4-hour chart, but the wave structure is mostly sideways, which still looks like a correction so BTC bears could be still in play, especially because of sharp and impulsive decline recently.
We still believe it's headed back below July 2021 lows and 30k level for wave (5), where we will be looking for strong 30k-20k support zone, but it might take some time as we see more possible counts at this stage, for example, flat or triangle corrective pattern within higher degree wave (4).
Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis
