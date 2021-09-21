As per Elliott Wave Analysis Bitcoin, BTCUSD is moving nicely within a minimum three-wave A/1-B/2-C/3 decline in the 4-hour chart, where wave C/3 seems to be in progress now, so be aware of more weakness, at least for wave C towards 38k-37k area, if not even lower down to 30k for wave 3.
Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
Bitcoin Elliott Wave analysis video
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XLM price has nowhere to go but up, as Stellar bulls anticipate 23% gains
XLM price sliced through crucial footholds as it collapsed on Sep 20. This downswing has pushed Stellar to a perfect launching platform. XLM price dropped roughly 17% over the past 48H slicing through two crucial barriers and retesting another.
Solana continues to capture investor interest despite recent denial of service attack
Solana faced a major roadblock last week which witnessed its network go offline for over 17 hours. Despite the outage, SOL continued to gain traction among institutional investors as it recorded inflows of nearly $5 million last week.
AVAX price eyes 16% ascent as buy signal foreshadows
AVAX price held the line despite the massive selling pressure that pushed BTC to retest levels last seen over a month ago. Avalanche bulls are waiting for a chance to run wild as a technical indicator is yet to flash a well-timed buy signal will.
Coinbase halts lending program after SEC threatened to sue
Coinbase has decided to cancel its cryptocurrency lending program shortly after the United States Securities & Exchange Commission decided to go after the digital asset firm. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the agency planned to sue Coinbase.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.