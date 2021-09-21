As per Elliott Wave Analysis Bitcoin, BTCUSD is moving nicely within a minimum three-wave A/1-B/2-C/3 decline in the 4-hour chart, where wave C/3 seems to be in progress now, so be aware of more weakness, at least for wave C towards 38k-37k area, if not even lower down to 30k for wave 3.

Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

Bitcoin Elliott Wave analysis video

