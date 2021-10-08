Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading.

Overview: Bitcoin is confirming as a bullish trend.

Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave c of (iv) of i) of 3 of (5.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis Over the week ahead I'm looking for Classic Trading Levels pattern on 50,000.

Trading Levels Bitcoin:Major TradingLevel TL5| 50,000 and Minor Group 1 is 51|532|53k Mid-point 55k and Minor Group 2.

Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Building long positions, next is adding on mTL5|50k with the trade setup as the Classic TradingLevel pattern.

Trading tip: In trading, you have to be defensive and aggressive at the same time. If you are not aggressive, you are not going to make money, and if you are not defensive, you are not going to keep the money.

Video Chapters:

00:00 Bitcoin's Elliott Wave.

17:30 Ethereum prediction.

20:00 Thank you for watching Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.