Bitcoin & Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading Strategies.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Overview: (a) (b) (c) corrective retracement to 58,000.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: 4) of iii of (v) of i) of 3 of (5).
Trading Levels Bitcoin: Support 58 Resistance 65 Medium Level then Group2 66,500|67200|68,000.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Working a ClassicTrading Levels pattern across 65,000 Medium Level (ML65).
Video chapters:
00:00 Ethereum prediction.
04:10 Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
14:00 Thank you for watching Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
Trading Tip:
"99%+ of traders don't care about Ferraris and yachts. They just want to pay their bills, save a little extra money, and sleep well at night. The only way to do that is to bat 70% or more. Anything less, and these goals are nothing more than fantasy." - Melnick.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot enters price discovery mode as DOT targets $100
Polkadot price has continued to display its leadership as an outperformer in the altcoin market. However, because it has made new all-time highs, it has entered into price discovery mode, which means the highs are unknown until market participants ...
Litecoin buyers are piling up before LTC’s massive pump to $250
Litecoin price action, like many altcoins, has been relatively stagnant over the past two weeks. Except for the big spike higher on October 20th and the subsequent spike lower on October 27th, little movement worth note has occurred. But that is about to change.
XLM price remains unchanged as buyers wait for Stellar to hit $0.55
XLM price continues to consolidate, but it may be nearing a fantastic bullish breakout zone ahead. The combination of a conversion to a bull market and the anticipated break of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern has buyers waiting for ...
US Senator says Bitcoin is a decentralized digital gold while analysts expect a $100K BTC
Bitcoin is considered the standard by US Senator Cynthia Lummis. Lummis considers other cryptocurrencies as securities due to their pump and dump nature. Other cryptocurrencies require ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.