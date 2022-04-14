Bitcoin Elliott Wave Technical Analysis and TradingLevels.
Market Summary: Wave (b) of y) of D Triangle at 40,000 as the 61.8% support. Or a much more bearish picture in line with the US Banks, that is Wave c in a larger five wave move lower... which is Bitcoin Wave i) looking for the (a) (b)(c) as Wave ii) for the short trade or hedging.
The video looks at the Elliott Wave Triangle pattern and the larger Wave C to the downside as the bearish bitcoin move.
