Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Crypto Overview:Bitcoin has a possible low in play, support on 35,000 will confirm this and 2000 for Ethereum.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Our primary count is risk on above 35000
Trading Levels: 35000 followed by 36,500 are the important levels of support for Bitcoin long traders.Major level TL2|2,000 as tested support for Ethereum using a Classic TradingLevel Pattern
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: We are currently long, however the safe long trade would be the 35,000 as the tested support with a classic tradinglevels pattern for the trade set up
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
