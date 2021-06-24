Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave.
Crypto Overview: Bitcoin is in a stronger position than Ethereum as we can see in the ETHBTC chart, also using On Chain Analytics. We can see Whales are increasingly buying Bitcoin, while retailers get shaken out of their Bitcoin.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Tracking different counts.
Trading Levels: 35000 followed by 36,500 are the important levels of support for long traders.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: We are currently long, however, the safe long trade would be the 35,000 as the tested support with a classic trading levels pattern for the trade set up.
