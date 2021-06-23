Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis
Overview:Bitcoin is in a stronger position than Ethereum as we can see in the ETHBTC chart, also using On Chain Analytics
we can see Whales are increasingly buying Bitcoin, while retailers get shaken out of their Bitcoin.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Tracking different counts
Trading Levels: 35000 followed by 36,500 are the important levels of support for long traders.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: For a long trade I need to see an impulse wave off the current low and its not in place as yet.
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
