Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave.
Overview:Bitcoin Corrective rally towards the 61.8% level around 50K.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave (iii) of c) of B.
Trading Levels: resistance Medium Level (ML4) 40K.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Long with targets at 48 - 50k.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon retraces in preparation for 16% jump
SafeMoon price broke out of its range-bound movement as it bounced off a critical demand barrier. Moreover, SAFEMOON has also risen above the midway point of its consolidation, indicating a willingness to ascend.
This crucial level will determine whether Ethereum Classic price can resume its uptrend
Ethereum Classic price seems to be range-bound. While its correlation with Bitcoin dries up, ETC awaits a spike in volume. Only a daily candlestick close above the 50-day MA will help this crypto rise.
Ripple to set the stage for 18% gains
XRP price formed the second peak on June 14, indicating the formation of a double top. As a result, Ripple is starting to decline, heading toward an immediate support level.
Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050
SHIB price faces stiff resistance ahead. A spike in selling pressure could send Shiba Inu drop to $0.0000050. Only a 4-hour candlestick close above $0.0000080 could save the memecoin.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.