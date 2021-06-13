Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave.
Overview: Bitcoin Corrective rally towards the 61.8% level around 50K.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave (iii) of c) of B.
Trading Levels: resistance Medium Level (ML4) 40K.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Long with targets at 48 - 50k.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano upswing hangs in balance, but on-chain metrics reveal trouble
Cardano price rose 12% after dipping below a crucial support level at $1.451. ADA is currently hovering inside a critical resistance level, ranging from $1.525 to $1.624. Only a decisive close above $1.636 will confirm the start of a run-up.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON closes in on confirming its new uptrend
SafeMoon price has been on a steady range-bound move for almost 10 days. This consolidation occurred between a critical support and resistance level. However, the recent bounce produced a massive upswing that has cleated two critical barriers ...
Bitcoin Taproot softfork successfully locked in, upgrade expected in November
Bitcoin is expecting its most significant upgrade in four years after over 90% of miners have signaled support for the softfork. The Taproot update will enable Bitcoin to be more cost-effective and allow for additional privacy.
Shiba Inu price could soar 65% if SHIB price estimates are correct
Shiba Inu price had been locked in a descending channel since June 3, before overcoming the channel’s upper boundary on June 12 and followed up by today’s 10% gain. The favorable price action ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.