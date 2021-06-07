Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: Bitcoin is weaker than Ethereum. Bitcoin appears to be in a Wave 4 Triangle. But I still wait for confirmation of the markets being bullish or bearish.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave (ii) low in place with Wave (iii) starting for BTC and ETH - Not confirmed.
Trading Levels:2500 for Ethereum and 35000 for Bitcoin are critical, as resistance, they tilt the trend lower.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Neutral
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
