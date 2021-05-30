Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave.
Overview: Eth and BTC have found support and a rally is expected.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave (i) of (c) of B.
Trading Levels: Ethereum sitting on 2500 as support would be a long trade set up and Bitcoin on 36500 as support for the first long position adding on 37200 and the 38000.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Look for long trade setups.
