Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave.
Overview: The next positive step required is the Medium Level ML4|40,000 as the tested support. Until the 40k is the support Bitcoin is open to a bearish count, in this case an Elliott wave Triangle.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave iii) of (5) in progress.
Trading Levels: Major Level TL3|30,000 as the current support, with the Medium Level ML4|40,000 as the next resistance. Expect to see a Classic TradingLevels pattern across this level.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Safe long trades require the Medium Level ML4|40,000 as the tested support.
