Overview: The bounce of 30,000 is a corrective rally, it is in three waves, so further downside is expected.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: There is now a larger three waves up a) b) c)
Trading Levels: the levels are 30k, 25k and 20k
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: expect futher lows, if your still short from 56,000 then continue to hold short, with stop loss at 42,477
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Biden administration proposes crypto transfers over $10,000 to be reported to IRS
The Biden administration is calling for banks and crypto exchanges to report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service. In a bid to reduce the tax gap, the Treasury is requesting the reporting of digital asset transfers of over $10,000.
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC bears eye 20% decline amid mounting pressure
Litecoin price has seen a sharp recovery after Wednesday’s massive sell-off. However, this uptrend will face significant overhead barriers that could prevent it from climbing higher. A decisive close above $247.04 will ...
Cardano price positions ADA to be a leader in the next crypto rally
Cardano price recovered the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) on a day when most of the cryptocurrencies were struggling to regain their 200-day SMA. It is a notable demonstration of ...
Uniswap price direction uncertain, UNI needs time to consolidate
Uniswap price fell 53% yesterday at the intra-day low before rebounding 40% to close well above the strategically important 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The magnitude of the bounce coupled ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.