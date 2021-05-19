Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: Wave (4) 38.2% retracement level is around the 42,000 that said the Bitcoin can be pulled to the 40 - 38,000
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Looking at two wave counts to complete the move down
Trading Levels: The 40,000 is the Medium Level (ML4) and the next main support, we can usually bring in 38,000 the first Minor level below the Medium Level
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Looking for the low 40 - 38,000
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
