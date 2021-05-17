Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: Retesting Major TradingLevel TL5|50,000 then lower towards 43 - 42,000 area
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave (v)) of iv) ) of C of (4)
Trading Levels: TL5|50,000
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Looking for the low 43 - 42,000
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin bulls hold the key for 40% gains
Dogecoin price has seen a massive surge after Elon Musk’s recent tweet revealed that he is working with the developers of the meme coin to improve its transaction efficiency. With DOGE approaching a critical point in its uptrend, more gains stand to be realized if buyers push through.
Ethereum Classic targets $500 next
Ethereum Classic price surged by over 400% during the first week of May, creating a new all-time high at nearly $180. ETC has retraced since then by over 50% and is currently trading at $0.87. Now, this cryptocurrency seems prime to resume its uptrend as it tries to break out from a continuation pattern.
Ripple reversal could result in 30% advance
XRP price has witnessed a massive crash due to the Tesla-induced market crash on Wednesday. Now Ripple could either test the immediate demand barrier or slice through the supply zone to rally higher.
Bitcoin clings to support, on-chain metrics show sellers' onslaught
Bitcoin price underwent a severe nosedive as Elon Musk revealed Tesla’s decision on accepting payment in BTC. This development was the major highlight of the week, with the recent mining difficulty adjustment coming in at a close second.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.