Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave.
Overview: Today I take a look at the bearish and bullish wave strucutres.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: tracking two counts now.
Trading Levels: Lets see if the market can develop suppot on Minor Group 2.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Long above 58,500 adding on 60,000 as tested support.
