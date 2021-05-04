Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: ABC as Wave (4) an Intermediate degree Elliott Wave structure down towards 40 - 45k
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave (iv) of i) of C of (4)
Trading Levels: The market is moving in Minor group1 MG1|53|52|51 of Major Level 5 TL5|50,000
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Waiting for the short trade set from Wave ii)
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
JP Morgan CEO still not sold on cryptocurrencies, market scrambles to find support
Bitcoin price shows no bearish signs yet despite its rapid sell-off on Tuesday, but its move hereon will determine its direction. Ethereum, on the other hand, has an entirely different outlook and shows a rigorous tussle between the buyers and sellers, leading to sideways movement.
Stellar eyes 10% rally to set up another swing high
XLM price shows extreme resilience as it tagged the demand zone extending from $0.474 to $0.503. A quick bounce from this level could set the stage for a subsequent swing high near $0.588. The bullish outlook will face invalidation upon the breakdown of the support level at $0.470.
These five on-chain metrics suggest that Ethereum bull market has just begun
Ethereum price has been a topic of discussion in the cryptocurrency ecosystem since it hit a new all-time high of $3,524 on May 4, while Bitcoin price is still recovering from the flash crash witnessed in April.
Dogecoin at make-or-break point after new all-time highs
Dogecoin price remains indecisive after setting up record highs on May 4 at $0.611. The MRI has flashed a reversal signal, indicating that DOGE might retrace. A spike in bullish momentum due to FOMO among buyers could result in a new all-time high at $0.561.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.