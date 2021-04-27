Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave.
Overview: ABC as Wave (4) an Intermediate degree Elliott Wave structure down towards 40 - 45k.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave c) of B towards the 56000 - 56500 zone.
Trading Levels: Resistance Medium Level ML65|65,000 with second resistance at 60,000 the 61.8% and with support at the Major level TL5|50,000.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Four long positions all in profit and protected by a trialing stop loss.
Peter Mathers TradingLounge.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin lacks volatility to make its next move
Dogecoin price has broken out of an immediate supply zone but lacks momentum to stay above it. The Bollinger Bands have tightly wrapped DOGE, creating a no-trade zone ranging from $0.284 to $0.253.
IOTA launches Chrysalis phase 2 with over $1.2 billion tokens migrated
IOTA Chrysalis is expected to enable the network to become enterprise-ready as it allows its ecosystem to have access to new toolsets. Prior to the new upgrade, over 20% of all tokens were migrated.
Visa ‘extremely well-positioned’ to dive into crypto and support CBDC development
Visa CEO Al Kelly highlighted the firm’s crypto commitment, stating that it will extensively move into the digital currency space. The payments giant will position itself to undertake five critical areas related to digital assets.
XRP price smashes downtrend, leaves Ripple primed for an incremental rally
XRP price quickly overcame the April downtrend with an explosive 30% rally yesterday, but the follow-through today has slowly faded. Price compression related to yesterday’s gain will contain additional ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.