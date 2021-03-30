Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Crypto Index Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: Bitcoin and Ethereum tracking a few pattern and Elliott Wave Triangle and an Impulse wave.That said the market is bullish
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Stil tracking a few counts, however they are all bullish.
Trading Levels: Support 55k and Resistance 58 and 60 are the minor levels
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: See video
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Skepticism soars as Bitcoin wobbles from $60,000
Bitcoin dropped sharply and briefly during the European session on Wednesday, leaving many retail investors liquidated. Over the last few days, BTC and Ethereum tried to lift above key levels at $60,000 and $1,800, respectively, but struggled to sustain the gains.
Elrond bounded between two key levels, awaits major move
The Elrond price has been trading inside a tightening range for several weeks now and seems to be on the verge of a potential 45% breakout or breakdown. The digital asset faces steep resistance ahead but also has robust support.
Terra must stay above key level to see $20 again
Terra price has been trading somewhat sideways in the past several days after a significant correction from its all-time high of $22.4. After the release of a new stablecoin yield protocol on the Terra blockchain, LUNA suffered a classic “buy the rumor, sell the news” event, dropping to a low of $15.6.
ConsenSys’ new Ethereum-based platform promises 99% energy efficiency for NFTs
One of the leading Ethereum software developers, ConsenSys, plans to take over the non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem with a storm as it launches a new platform referred to as Palm.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.