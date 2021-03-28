Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Crypto Index Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: Bitcoin and Ethereum tracking two pattern and Elliott Wave Triangle and an Impulse wave.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Tracking two counts, the primary count one takes us back close to 50K.
Second count is the Expanded Flat correction I talked about in the last video that takes bitcoin back to to 40k
Trading Levels: Resistance 55k and 58 are the minor levels
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: See video
