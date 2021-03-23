Overview: Bitcoin and Ethereum tracking two bearish Elliott wave counts.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Tracking two counts, the primary count one takes us back close to 50K.
Second count is the Expanded Flat correction I talked about in the last video that takes bitcoin back to to 40k
Trading Levels: Resistance 60K the 58k
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: See video
