Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Ethereum (ETHUSD) Crypto Index Elliott Wave Analysis.
Overview: Bitcoin and Ethereum tracking two Elliott wave counts.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Tracking two counts, the primary count is Wave ii of (c) of ii) back close to 50K..
Second count is the Expanded Flat correction I talked about in the last video that takes bitcoin back to to 40k.
Trading Levels: Resistance 60K the 58k.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: See video.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP extends losses following failure to cross $0.5500 hurdle
Ripple bears return to the table after a miss in crossing the $0.5500 hurdle, currently down 2.94% to $0.5030, during early Monday. In doing so, the altcoin sellers attack the previous key resistance line from February 01 amid downbeat RSI.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH eyes a 40% bull rally
Ethereum price shows signs of reduced volatility as it hugs a demand barrier closely. This level could bring about massive gains or trigger a steep correction. A decisive daily candlestick close below $1,700 could kickstart another downtrend to $1,542.
Dogecoin delays its 20% move as volatility disappears
Dogecoin price lacks volatility as Bollinger Bands tightly envelop it. A bullish breach of the no-trade zone extending from $0.056 to $0.059 might see DOGE surge 20% to $0.072. An 8% downswing to $0.051 is like if the $0.056 level is breached.
Cardano coils up as bulls eye a 45% breakout to new all-time highs
Cardano price got rejected by the sellers present at $1.48 and is on a pullback. The ascending triangle formation projects ADA at $2.16 after a successful breakout. A spike in selling pressure leading to a subsequent close below $0.98 could invoke ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.