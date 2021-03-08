Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) Technical analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: Bitcoin and Ethereum tracking two Elliott wave counts
Trading Levels: Bitcoin Major Level (TL5) 50,000 as the tested support sets the target for the Medium Level ML65|65,000
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave iii)
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Short term long trades
Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE primed for a 100% upswing above this key hurdle
DOGE/USD is awaiting a daily closing above the critical 21-daily moving average (DMA) at $0.0517 in order to extend the upside break from the falling wedge formation. The buyers would then aim for a 100% upswing, with eyes set on the record highs at $0.1004.
Ethereum: $2000 back in sight as technicals scream buy
ETH/USD has extended the recovery from a drop below $1500 into the third day on Sunday, starting out a new week on the front foot. The No. 2 coin confirms falling wedge breakout on the daily chart. The ETH bulls need a strong foothold above the bearish 21-DMA.
Cardano: Rejection at 100-HMA calls for a test of the $1 mark
Cardano (ADA/USD) extends Friday’s sell-off, as the bearish momentum picks up pace on Saturday, with deeper losses likely on the cards. The fourth most widely traded crypt currency has lost 19% of its value over the past seven trading sessions.
Stellar eyes a 60% rally on a symmetrical triangle breakout
XLM/USD is teasing a symmetrical triangle breakout on the daily chart. RSI has also already charted an upside break; Sunday’s close is critical. A 60% upswing is in the offing if the bullish break is confirmed.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.