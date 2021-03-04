Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) Technical analysis Elliott Wave.
Overview: Bitcoin and Ethereum can be viewed with two wave counts, but the bias is lower.
Trading Levels: Bitcoin Major Level (TL5) 50,000 as the tested support sets the target for the Medium Level ML65|65,000.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave (i) of c) of 4.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Waiting for trade set ups for long and short trades.
