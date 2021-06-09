Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview:Bitcoin testing old lows finding support, lets see if the rally can hold or not.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: The Triangle completed as Wave 4 and Wave 5 lower towards 28 - 25k
Trading Levels:2500 for Ethereum and 35000 for Bitcoin are critical, as resistance, they tilt the trend lower.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Neutral
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SHIB Price Forecast: Shiba Inu bulls start to take control
SHIB price continues consolidating within a narrow range. The recent retest of the underlying support could lead to a significant rebound. A spike in buying pressure could see Shiba Inu rise at least by 20%.
VeChain Price Prediction: VET primed for 40% upswing
VeChain price is retracing to a stable demand barrier as the previously sparked rally failed to breach past the immediate swing high. The retest of this support level might spark the bull rally allowing it ...
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE primed for 25% impulse move
Dogecoin price has been on a slow descent since June 2 that took it below the mid-way point of a small range, indicating increased sellers. DOGE bulls' intention of reverting to the mean is apparent as it trades above a demand barrier.
Chainlink introduces Keepers to decentralize smart contract functions
Chainlink has taken a new step forward to improve smart contracts and its features via the newly launched Keepers. Although the product is still in beta, it will help developers with decentralized DevOps capabilities.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.