Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave.
Overview: ABC as Wave (4) an Intermediate degree Elliott Wave structure down towards 40 - 45k.
On the bullish side, a move above 58000 on Friday would negate the bearish wave count.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave (i) of iii) of C of (4).
Trading Levels: The market is moving in Minor group1 MG1|53|52|51 of Major Level 5 TL5|50,000.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Neutral.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar puts the worst behind it, eyes 30% upswing
XLM price witnessed a 37% upswing that has pushed it beyond the upper range at $0.609. Stellar is likely to consolidate around the demand zone extending from $0.595 to $0.631.
SEC chair Gary Gensler urges Congress to regulate crypto exchanges
Newly-appointed SEC chairman Gary Gensler clarified that the agency does not have jurisdiction to regulate Bitcoin. The securities regulator is now urging Congress to make some key decisions around crypto regulation.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE foothold might crumble before its upswing kicks in
Dogecoin price shows a healthy retracement into the immediate demand zone that stretches from $0.518 to $0.576. DOGE will most likely head toward the next area of support that ranges from $0.397 ...
Goldman Sachs increases crypto exposure with launch of new Bitcoin derivatives
The global investment bank is now offering Bitcoin non-deliverable forwards to institutional investors. To reduce its risks, Goldman Sachs is buying and selling Bitcoin futures in block trades on CME. The Wall Street giant quietly started to ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.