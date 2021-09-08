Crypto market slides sharply.

Bitcoin turned down from resistance zone.

BTCUSD may trade lower at least in 3 waves.

After yesterday's sharp and impulsive decline in the Crypto market, which we ideally see as a part of the first leg a/I wave, we may now see a three-wave corrective recovery in wave b/ii before a continuation lower within wave c/iii.

Bitcoin, BTCUSD turned sharply down from projected and important resistance zone, so seems like five-wave cycle is completed and we can now expect a reversal at least in three waves A/1-B/2-C/3 and least back to 37k area for C of a correction, if not even lower towards 30k for wave 3 of a new five-wave bearish impulse.

Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

