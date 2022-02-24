As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Bitcoin price collapses as Putin declares war on Ukraine and explosions reported in Kyiv
Russia recently announced that it would launch military action in Ukraine. Several media reports have noted that explosions were heard in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Bitcoin price has dropped below $35,000, in tandem with the stock markets in the United States.
Dogecoin price readies for a 35% crash as tension between Russia and Ukraine escalate
Dogecoin price is currently hovering on a critical support level, a breakdown of which could lead to a steep correction, but a bounce could trigger a new uptrend. Therefore, investors need to be cautious.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB long-term speculators aim for $0.00005336
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant uptick following the formation of a bullish chart pattern. However, SHIB must slice above multiple obstacles ahead in order to validate the optimistic technical pattern. Shiba Inu price is forming an ascending triangle pattern on the daily chart.
Ethereum price eyes quick 15% rally if it can hold above this support level
Ethereum price is stuck between two massive barriers that are squeezing the altcoin into consolidation. The recent retest of the support area suggests that ETH is due for a quick run-up. Ethereum price slid lower due to the recent crash and tagged the $2,160 to $2,567 demand zone.
Bitcoin revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price slips below the 50-day SMA as it eyes a retest of the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone. Despite the crash, long-term investors are bullish as the supply of BTC on exchanges hits a three-year low. A breakdown of the $34,752 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.