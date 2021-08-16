Bitcoin, BTCUSD is making a bigger recovery, but we still see it as part of an (A)-(B)-(C) flat correction within higher degree wave B, where wave (C) could be finishing a five-wave cycle.

So, keep an eye on the projected resistance here in the 47k-50k, where bears for higher degree wave C may show up again.

