Bitcoin Elliott Wave analysis: Be aware of potential top and bearish reversal

No big changes in the Crypto market since yesterday. Looking at the Total Market Cap chart, there's still room for more gains, so cryptocurrencies can see bigger intraday recovery and another jump up.
Bitcoin slowed down after hitting all-time highs, so we will have to be very careful at this stage, mainly because of potential strong resistance on a daily chart, either as part of wave B of a flat correction or maybe even final 5th wave of an impulse. However, in the 4-hour chart, there's still a chance for more upside to complete a five-wave cycle, as current decline can be still wave 4 correction with support here in the 59k-56k zone, but only a decisive break back above 64k region would put bulls back in play. However, any earlier decline down below 53k level would be definitely signal for a completed 5th wave, potential top and bearish reversal.
Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis
