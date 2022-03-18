There is no big changes in crypto market after FED meeting. The FED hiked rates by 25 basis points as expected, so there were no any surprises. Crypto market remains slow and in sideways consolidation, which we still see it as a correction that can be approaching the end. Despite current intraday rally following stock market recovery, still be aware of limited gains and watch out for a continuation lower soon, either from 1.8T or 1.9T area.

BTCUSD jumped higher on the intraday basis, but it looks like just a spike up, so we just see it as a bigger and complex intraday correction within the downtrend, which means that bears could be still in control, and we still have to be aware of a continuation lower.

Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis

Crypto currencies are still searching for a support