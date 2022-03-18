There is no big changes in crypto market after FED meeting. The FED hiked rates by 25 basis points as expected, so there were no any surprises. Crypto market remains slow and in sideways consolidation, which we still see it as a correction that can be approaching the end. Despite current intraday rally following stock market recovery, still be aware of limited gains and watch out for a continuation lower soon, either from 1.8T or 1.9T area.
BTCUSD jumped higher on the intraday basis, but it looks like just a spike up, so we just see it as a bigger and complex intraday correction within the downtrend, which means that bears could be still in control, and we still have to be aware of a continuation lower.
Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis
Crypto currencies are still searching for a support
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC eyes $53,000, but indicators suggest otherwise
Bitcoin price consolidation continues with the formation of a bullish setup. A breakout from this formation could be the key to triggering a bull run, but things are not as simple as they appear.
Ripple price breaks into uptrend, giant announces 1 billion XRP grant for developers
Ripple price could climb higher, chasing a $1 target as the payment giant announces a grant for developers on the distributed ledger. The grant would be distributed to developers within the next 20 years.
Chainlink price sets the stage for 30% bullish breakout
Chainlink price has created a bottom reversal setup that suggests LINK is due for a move up north. While the oracle token is nowhere near a breakout, it indicates the possibility is around the corner.
Cardano price range tightens, ADA reveals plan to revisit $1
Cardano price has been stuck trading in a tight range for roughly two weeks with minor daily returns. This sideways movement is reminiscent of the one that occurred in late January and indicates that a bullish breakout seems likely.
Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
BTC remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest, indicating that a breakthrough to the downside is likely.