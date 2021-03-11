Peter Mathers Peter Mathers

Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis $65,000 [Video]

Bitcoin  (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) plus Crypto Alt coins DOT, ADA,AVAX, AAVE, GRT, XRP, DOGE... Technical analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: Bitcoin and Ethereum tracking two Elliott wave counts, but the bullish impulse as Wave 5 is dominating at this stage
Trading Levels: Bitcoin Major Level (TL5) 50,000 as the tested support sets the target for the Medium Level ML65|65,000
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave iii)
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: long trades in Bitcoin and Ethereum

Crypto tug of war with intensifies amid looming declines

The cryptocurrency market is relatively quiet towards the end of the European session on Thursday. Bitcoin is displaying some semblance of stability after the rejection from highs above $57,000.

XLM will see a 20% correction unless the buyers can prevent it

Stellar has been trading below a key resistance level on the 12-hour chart, which has prevented the digital asset from advancing any further. Bears have finally taken the upper hand and aim to drive Stellar price down to $0.32.

JP Morgan's SEC approved cryptocurrency product could function as a Bitcoin ETF

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States has given the go-ahead to JP Morgan to launch a Bitcoin exposure basket. The new product will work as a getaway for clients wishing to participate in virtual currency trading indirectly.

ADA struggles to recover and must hold key support to prevent 16% correction

Cardano has been trading sideways for the past week and must defend a critical support level yet again. Failure to stay above this point would lead ADA into a significant pullback below $1.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.

