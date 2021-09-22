Bitcoin Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading.
00:00 Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
19:42 Ethereum Elliott Wave Analysis.
23:09 Thank you for watching Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
Crypto Bitcoin BTCUSD & EthereumTechnical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast HODLing and Trading.
Bitcoin Overview: Bitcoin and Ethereum can now have lows in place as Wave 2.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Bounce off 40k.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave 2 in place at 40k?
Trading Levels Bitcoin: Support at the Medium Level 40,000 (ML4) The next step in the way upwards is developing support on 43,000 the top of Minor Group1 and the the Mid Point the 45,000 - this level is critical as its the 61.8%, support here, confirms the bull market!
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: We are looking for long trades see video for details.
