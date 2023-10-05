Bitcoin (BTC) edged higher Wednesday, gaining 1.3% over the past 24 hours as headwinds in traditional markets alleviated and crypto markets calmed after Monday’s sharp rally.
The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was changing hands at around $27,700 during U.S. afternoon hours. Earlier this week, BTC briefly rose above $28,000 then pared some of its gains.
Crypto services provider Matrixport’s analysts noted Wednesday that BTC broke out from its downtrend starting in the summer and turned the $27,000 level into support.
The report said BTC’s price could be headed toward $30,000. However, the initial surge on Monday lacked a significant follow-through, as BTC trading volume dropped to $11 billion from $19 billion.
Enigma Securities, an institutional digital asset liquidity and advisory firm, forecasted Wednesday in a report that low volatility on crypto markets will prevail for the next months.
Markets will likely consolidate and chop sideways in October, extending the window for accumulation for long-term investors, Vetle Lunde, senior analyst at K33 Research, noted in a market report.
The broader crypto market-proxy CoinDesk Market Index inched 0.8% higher.
Traditional markets calmed after a turbulent Tuesday session as fresh jobs data pointed to a cooling U.S. labor market.
The ADP reported earlier today that the U.S. economy added 89,000 jobs in September, significantly less than the 153,000 analysts expected and August’s 180,000. Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab, noted in an X (formerly Twitter) post that this was the smallest rise in private sector jobs since 2020.
The S&P 500 index closed the day 0.8% higher, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ 100 index posted a 1.45% gain.
Ether (ETH) price underperformed and slid 0.7% as market participants digested the disappointing first days of the first futures-based exchange-traded funds in the U.S. K33 Research advised investors to rotate into BTC, citing the lack of medium-term catalysts for ETH.
Solana’s native token SOL also pared its gains from earlier this week, slumping 2.3% in the past 24 hours. The token is still up over 20% in a week.
Layer 1 blockchain Avalanche’s AVAX was a top performer among major cryptocurrencies, surging 7%. XRP also rallied over 3% earlier in the day as Ripple’s Asian arm obtained a license in Singapore and a favorable court ruling.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price could dip 5% amid growing overhead pressure
Cardano (ADA) price is attempting a recovery rally on the higher timeframes, recording three consecutive higher highs as indicated in the chart below. However, bulls must do more if the trend is to be sustained, with overhead pressure building up to cloud the token’s upward momentum.
Sam Bankman-Fried trial’s opening statements, important points as court hearing begins
In what Judge Lewis Kaplan calls “electric quarantine” the jurors have been asked not to talk to anyone either on the news or the internet about the case as the Lower Manhattan Court decides who will sit on the Jury. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) sits in court only flanked by his legal representatives.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP move around as market volatility resumes
Bitcoin is showing that volatility could be coming back to the market, with the same case going for Ethereum price as the two giants recently recorded tight consolidation. Meanwhile, Ripple price is trying to overcome a crucial hurdle, standing at a crossroads in a make-or-break moment for holders.
Axie Infinity price inching closer to fresh 2023 lows could leave over 94% of investors at a loss
Axie Infinity price has been in a downtrend since the beginning of the year after marking the 2023 highs in late January. AXS could see some movement in the upward direction, but for the same to happen, one crucial cohort would need to change their stance from inactive to active.
Bitcoin: BTC recovery rally could be bull trap in disguise, here’s why
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains unfazed even after the multiple spot BTC ETF delays from the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). But investors need to be careful with the ongoing BTC rally as it could be a trap for early bulls.