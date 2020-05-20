The price of BTC/USD crashed around USD 472 as a rumor circulated that the infamous Satoshi Nakamoto moved some coins.

Around 50 Bitcoin that were mined in the first month of Bitcoin's existence has been moved, according to a Decrypt report, worth close to USD 500,000.

There were only a few Bitcoin miners around at this time and this led the market to suggest these coins where from the Bitcoin creator.

WhaleAlert, which is a twitter feed that tracks big cryptocurrency movements, wrote, "40 BTC (391,055 USD) transferred from possible Satoshi owned wallet (dormant since 2009) to unknown wallet."

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao even jumped on the bandwagon tweeting:

"Damn, shouldn't have rejected that Satoshi Nakamoto KYC on Binance today. (Joking) Welcome back, Satoshi! Or whoever that OG is," .

Here is a 60 minute chart of the move: