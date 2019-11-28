Bitcoin has plummeted over a 30 minute period from $7,568.33 to $7.383.00 losing over $185,33.

It will be interesting to see if this is the end of the sell-off as there is a support level at $7,284 to contend with.

Before this level, there is also a support level at $7,400 which could also halt the sell-off (price has printed slightly below).

Bitcoin has been trading well over the last couple of session as it completed the technical inverse head and shoulders pattern.

Now it seems that the levels above are being rejected after $7,660 was not able to be taken out.

Beyond $7,400 on the downside, $7,183.40 could also provide some support as it has been used recently.

There has been little news on the fundamental side to explain the recent sell-off.