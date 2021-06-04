Bitcoin fell Friday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk put out a cryptic tweet hinting at a breakup with the largest cryptocurrency.
-
Musk tweeted a broken heart with the bitcoin (BTC, -6.52%) logo and a picture showing a couple in the midst of a breakup during the Asian hours.
-
The crypto community took it as a sign of the billionaire distancing himself from bitcoin and offered the cryptocurrency, leading to price losses.
-
Bitcoin fell nearly 7%, hitting lows under $36,500 and reversing Thursday's rally to $39,200. Other cryptocurrencies including ether (ETH, -8.18%), cardano (ADA, -9.63%), polkadot (DOT, -12.53%), and dogecoin (DOGE, -13.09%) followed suit, suffering relatively bigger losses.
-
The pullback poured cold water over the optimism generated by the symmetrical-triangle breakout confirmed on Thursday.
-
"The failed breakout is not a good sign," Delta Exchange CEO Pankaj Balani said. "We could see deeper losses if the recent range is breached to the downside."
Bitcoin's daily chart
Source: TradingView
-
Bitcoin is currently down more than 70% from the record-high $64,801 reached on April 14.
-
The cryptocurrency fell by 35% last month after Tesla delisted bitcoin as means of payment, citing environmental concerns. The move quashed hopes for widespread corporate adoption.
-
Musk's latest tweet may further amplify those fears.
-
Data provided by Skew shows the options market is biased bearish, with long put trades accounting for 29% of the flows seen today and short call trades accounting for 30%.
-
Investors typically buy puts and sell calls when the market is expected to drop.
Bitcoin options flows
Source: Skew
