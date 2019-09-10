Bitcoin (BTC) is reverting to its historical 90%+ market dominance at altcoins’ expense, one of the industry’s best-known figures has declared.
Back: Bitcoin will hit 90% dominance again
In a Twitter debate with Primitive Fund co-founder Dovey Wan on Sept. 9, Blockstream CEO Adam Back said altcoins’ previous supremacy was a temporary feature of the cryptocurrency space.
Wan had queried whether Bitcoin would continue making market cap gains, and if these would become a permanent new status quo.
As Cointelegraph reported, Bitcoin’s share of the overall crypto market cap now stands at around 70%, its highest since March 2017.
The scales have shifted in BTC’s favor dramatically this year; at one point in 2018, Bitcoin accounted for less than 40% of the cap.
“It's a reversion to mean,” Back summarized about the current trend, adding the full cycle takes around two-and-a-half years to complete.
As such, he said, building on arguments he made in August, Bitcoin should end up back at 90% market cap dominance or even higher, as was the case prior to 2015.
Altcoin death narrative gains strength
Many have already voiced their agreement on Bitcoin’s return to form. In recent weeks, vocal criticism of altcoins has come from veteran trader Peter Brandt and RT host Max Keiser.
Both believe alt markets have boomed and burst, with Keiser repeatedly claiming they will never recover from losses against BTC seen over the past year.
Technical support forms a major factor in the latter’s argument. Bitcoin’s network hash rate — an indicator of how much computing power is dedicated to maintaining it — is currently hitting all-time highs on an almost daily basis.
Meanwhile, separate research has already argued Bitcoin’s actual position among cryptocurrencies is already more than 90%.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: One more hurdle and BTC/USD rallies above $11,600 – Confluence Detector
The cryptocurrency market is mixed red and green. Bitcoin is struggling to correct the negative retracement on the day after sliding 0.54%. Ethereum and Ripple are slightly bullish posting minor gains on the day.
TRON market update: TRX/USD gets ready for $0.0160
TRON (TRX) catapulted to the 13th position in the global cryptocurrency rating. The coin has gained nearly 3.5% of its value in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0158, off the recent low of $0.0139 reached on September 6.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD settles above $180.00 as ETH 2.0 nears the final stage
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.6 billion has broken above $180.00 to trade at $182.40 to trade at the time of writing. ETH/USD has gained 2.2% on a day-on-day basis and about 1% since the beginning of the day.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD breaking away from Bitcoin and other major cryptos
Litecoin is outperforming most of the cryptocurrencies among the top 20 taking advantage of the bullish zone above $70 to push for gains towards $75. The crypto started the session on Tuesday at $69.9752 before shooting to an intraday high of $73.23.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.