Bitcoin (BTC) continues to fade after last week’s sell-off from the $52,000 resistance level. Buyers were unable to hold support at the 200-day moving average around $46,000, although the pullback could stabilize around the $42,000 breakout level achieved in early August.

The long-term uptrend is weakening as sellers attempt to establish a lower price high since April. Upside appears to be limited given signs of slowing momentum and resistance around $50,000-$55,000.