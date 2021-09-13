Bitcoin (BTC) continues to fade after last week’s sell-off from the $52,000 resistance level. Buyers were unable to hold support at the 200-day moving average around $46,000, although the pullback could stabilize around the $42,000 breakout level achieved in early August.
The long-term uptrend is weakening as sellers attempt to establish a lower price high since April. Upside appears to be limited given signs of slowing momentum and resistance around $50,000-$55,000.
The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is rising from oversold levels over the past few days.
Buyers could return near $42,000 support, although resistance around $48,000 could limit price rises.
BTC is trading within a tight range, which means price is consolidating after a near 15% decline over the past week.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
