Bitcoin (BTC) shook out leveraged traders in classic style this week, but new data suggests that the market is broadly healthier than earlier in the year.
Highlighting findings from its latest weekly newsletter, data analysis firm Arcane Research showed how aligned futures markets have become in Q4 2021.
"Healthier" market keeps bullish bias sustainable
With a sudden BTC price correction causing maximum pain for leveraged long traders on Wednesday, sentiment has started to waver over market strength.
This is unwarranted, figures suggest, as structurally, derivatives markets are much more solid than they were during the initial run-up to $64,900 in April.
Arcane focused on the so-called futures’ basis — the difference between Bitcoin’s spot price and the futures price on various exchanges.
January to April 2021 witnessed a sharp rise in the three-month basis, this hitting a top of 46% and 45% for Binance and FTX, respectively, at April’s BTC/USD all-time high.
By contrast, CME Bitcoin futures traded at just a 12% premium at the time.
Now, however, not only are all three providers practically equal but the basis is much lower — even as Bitcoin surpasses its April performance.
Currently, Binance, FTX and CME have premiums of 14%, 13% and 8%, respectively.
“The basis is much lower now than when BTC traded above $60k in April - indicating a healthier market,” Arcane added in Twitter comments.
Bitcoin futures 3-month basis chart. Source: Arcane Research/Twitter
Days left until first Bitcoin spot ETF decision
As Cointelegraph reported, the pace of change among institutions when it comes to Bitcoin exposure is becoming all the more telling.
Gold, which has seen lackluster price performance over an extended period compared to BTC, is rapidly losing out as investors opt for the predominant cryptocurrency.
Grayscale, operator of the largest Bitcoin fund, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), has now surpassed the assets under management of the world’s largest gold fund.
Bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded funds (ETF) are also setting records, while prospective operator Bitwise this week said that it would swap its plans for a spot-based product.
United States regulators are due to give a decision on the first spot-based ETF, from VanEck, on Nov. 14.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Solana price to outperform Ethereum as SOL eyes 800% explosive rally
Solana price has witnessed a considerable surge, climbing over 1,000% since mid-July this year. The Ethereum-killer’s rally is not over yet, as SOL could be repeating history as a massively optimistic target has been put on the radar since a bullish chart pattern has formed.
Shiba Inu on-chain activity explodes as research connects Vitalik Buterin to SHIB developers
Experts investigating Shiba Inu have found a connection with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Buterin or Ethereum core developers may be associated with the Shiba Inu token's creation and development, according to findings by Figaro Research.
Floki Inu struggles for direction while FLOKI is at risk of going below $0.00017
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Floki Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how FLOKI holds above crucial support.
Cardano price action whipsaws bulls and bears despite ADA $2.50 target
Cardano price action has been some of the most volatile and indecisive of all high market cap cryptocurrencies. As a result, Wednesday's sell-off terminated what looked like the beginning of a new bullish expansion phase.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.