Bitcoin (BTC) is trading lower after sellers responded to resistance near $45,000. The cryptocurrency is down about 4% over the past 24 hours to $41,909 as upside momentum slows.
Support is nearby at $40,000, which could stabilize the pullback.
-
The 100-period moving average on the four-hour chart continues to cap upside moves. That suggests buyers are losing strength after failing to sustain a breakout above $50,000 resistance earlier this month.
-
The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is neutral after reaching overbought levels last week, which preceded a brief 14% price bounce.
-
On the hourly chart, the RSI is the most oversold since Sunday, suggesting intraday buyers could remain active, albeit briefly toward $43,000-$45,000 resistance.
-
And on the weekly chart, upside momentum has slowed over the past two months, indicating a weaker uptrend as price increases remain limited.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon price at is risk of a 80% crash
SafeMoon price could be headed further south as the altcoin continues to trend downwards, opening up the possibility of a big move in favor of the bears. The governing technical pattern has locked SAFEMOON within descending range as the token continues to struggle with any form of recovery.
Ripple board member throws shade on Bitcoin as XRP price prepares to reclaim $1
XRP price failed to sustain its gains obtained on September 22, resulting in a retracement to a stable support floor. While an uptrend appears to be on its way, Ripple will encounter a psychological level acting as resistance.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar bulls on quest for 20% gains
XLM price was on a downtrend as it sliced through the trading range’s midpoint on September 19. Stellar appears to be forming a swing low just below the 70.5% Fibonacci retracement level after collecting liquidity from the July 27 low.
ETH 2.0 inches closer as major upgrade Altair confirmed to take place in late October
ETH 2.0 is drawing near as Ethereum developers have recently confirmed that the next update will occur in less than a month. The blockchain’s transition to proof-of-stake inches closer with a major upgrade scheduled for late October.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.