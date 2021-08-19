Bitcoin (BTC) sellers were active over the past few days as short-term overbought signals appeared on the charts. The world’s largest cryptocurrency was trading around $44,000 support at press time and is down about 2% over the past 24 hours.
The next level of support is seen at the $42,000 breakout level, which could stabilize the pullback.
Bitcoin four-hour price chart shows short-term support and resistance levels with RSI.
Source: TradingView
The relative strength index (RSI) is approaching oversold levels on the four-hour chart, similar to August 3, which preceded a price bounce.
On the daily chart, the RSI is neutral after reaching overbought levels over the past two weeks.
Bitcoin will need to remain above $40,000-$42,000 in order to resume the uptrend towards $50,000-$55,000.
