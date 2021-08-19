Bitcoin (BTC) sellers were active over the past few days as short-term overbought signals appeared on the charts. The world’s largest cryptocurrency was trading around $44,000 support at press time and is down about 2% over the past 24 hours.

The next level of support is seen at the $42,000 breakout level, which could stabilize the pullback.

Bitcoin four-hour price chart shows short-term support and resistance levels with RSI.

Source: TradingView