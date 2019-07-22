Bitcoin for the week...Now this is a bit of a nightmare to trade as the daily ranges are incredibly volatile...for now play this from the long side....
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD consolidates ahead of the next leg up to $11,000
BTC/USD trading pair failed to sustain gains above $11,000 during last weekend’s breakout out. A retracement from the highs at $11,123 found balance at the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) allowing for correction above $10,500.
Bitcoin Price Shuns Volatility as Analysts Warn of Potential Drop to $7,000
By comparison, last week saw BTC/USD trade as high as $11,060 and as low as $9,125. The motivation, analysts mostly agreed, was regulatory uncertainty as the United States Congress met several times to debate the impact of both cryptocurrency and Facebook’s Libra digital currency.
Litecoin market overview: LTC/USD upside capped at $100
Litecoin has decided to play it safe after an unsuccessful attack on $105 resistance. The declines from July 10 explored the levels under $100. A low was formed at $77.50 before the bears started to retreat as reported by FXStreet.
Cryptocurrencies are not banned in India. Not yet
Despite that the Indian government has been discussing a draft bill for prohibiting cryptocurrencies, there is no blanket ban on digital assets on the territory of the country as of yet, according to the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.