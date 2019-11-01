The week is ending, and Bitcoin (-0.18%) and the rest of its siblings could not manage to get our of their ranging zones. At about 11 a.m., UTC A buying spike moved the leading digital currencies from the lower side of its range, to, then slowly fade away.

From this state of paralysis, only RDD (+34.67%), XLM (+10.19%), ALGO (+5.38%), and ATOM (+4.5%) managed big moves. The Ethereum token sector produced interesting movements, among them LINK(+4.46%), LEO (+3.26%), MKR(2.2%), and CRO( +3%) are moving bullishly, but the biggest mover was BTU with +49% steep jump.

The market capitalization of the sector descended slightly to $243.7 billion (-0.75%). The traded volume dropped to $36.7 billion (-8.79%). Finally, Bitcoin dominance grew slightly to 67.5%.

Hot news

Binance, one of the biggest crypto exchanges worldwide, is considering opening a new office in Beijing. According to information extracted from Coindesk.com, two knowledgeable sources informed that the new outpost would join the current Binance Mainland China office in Shanghai.

Chinese city Cuangxhou creates a $150 million fund dedicated to blockchain support for "outstanding blockchain projects."

Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) is warning investors about another Bitcoin Ponzi scheme. “aThe Malta Financial Services Authority has been notified of an entity by the name of Bitcoin Future. This platform appears to present the same deceitful characteristics as another entity, Bitcoin Revolution.”

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is still moving near the bottom of a range between $9,000 and $9,554. The price is still held by the 200-day SMA in the daily chart (not shown). On the 4H chart, we see the$ 9,000 has been behaving as strong support for the price. After one week of meandering in a horizontal path, buyers are still not decided to buy the asset. The levels to keep an eye on are $9,454 and $9,000. We should also eye volume surges as precursors to significant price movements.

Supports Pivot Point Resistances 8760 9,123 9554 8300 10000 7980 10400

Ripple

Ripple continues moving in a range, although the price is touching the bottom of the channel for the last couple of days. It seems 0.288 is acting as support, while 0.295 has rejected the advances made by buyers. Still, $0.30654 seems a strong resistance point, and buyers would need a convincing breakout there to believe in further price advances.

Supports Pivot Point Resistances 0.282 0.287 0.295 0.277 0.3065 0.266 0.325

Ethereum

Etherum continues moving in a range, and its outlook doesn't change much from what we said yesterday. The price keeps moving in the lower side of the channel between $179 and $188, below the -1SD line of the Bollinger bands and MACD still bearish, although that is unimportant since MACD is not very accurate in ranged. We still need to watch these two levels and make decisions when volume starts kicking in.

Supports Pivot Point Resistances 170 177.8 188 165.7 103 160 202

Litecoin

Litecoin is also ranging in a channel which can be seen as a triangular structure. In the last couple of days, the range tightened from $57.7 to 59.7 with very tiny traded volume. We should observe these two levels and growth in volume to make any decision.

Supports Pivot Point Resistances 55 57.08 59.7 53 62 50 63.7

Try Secure Leveraged Trading with EagleFX!