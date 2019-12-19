Yesterday was a round-trip day for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. On a high-volume day, the sector took a 180-degree turn, which signaled the return of the buyers. Bitcoin (+7.66%) moved more than a thousand points from its $6,430 day low to its $7,448 high, which is a 15.8% increase in its valuation. Ripple (+2.56%) Etherum (+4.68%), Litecoin (+5.8%), and other altcoins made similar moves. The mover of the day was NUT, an EOS token, which jumped from $22 to &70, a 215% gain. The Ethereum token sector also benefited from the return of the money to this market, as most of this sector went up with strength. MRK (+12.7%), SLV(+21.2%), TEL (+24%) and BXK (+39%) were among the best movers.

Currently, the market has retraced some of their gains, in some cases, such as ETH, XRP, and LTC could even question if this is a trend reversal or just a strong bounce.

Fig 1 - 24H Crypto Heat Map

The cryptocurrency sector's valuation increased by 7.41% to $189.9 billion, while the traded volume of the last 24 hours jumped 38.7% to $44.24 billion. Bitcoin, being the origin of the reversal, gained, also market dominance, and now is 68.13%.

Fig 2 - 24H Crypto Market Capitalization and Traded Volume

Hot News

US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) is looking for feedback from the public on how to expand the classification of accredited investor. The current definition of an accredited investor is a person with a net worth above one million dollars or a company that controls five million in assets. These modifications would have implications about what kind of people would be qualified to invest in private offerings. Thus, they would substantially increase the number of US citizens able to invest in private ICOS, and, therefore, quite bullish for the crypto industry.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin

chart 1 - Bitcoin 4h Chart

Bitcoin had a terrific day that started with the sellers pushing the price to a new low of $6,430, a level where plenty of buyers were waiting and push the price up in a rush of volatility and volume. In the last 12 hours, Bitcoin appreciated over 15%, reaching and surpassing previous tops.

Currently, the price has retraced $160 and is movin we keep our bear outlook on Ripple g above the $7,100 support zone. As we can see, the high of this move touched the +3SD line, so it was overextended. Now the price moves near its +1SD line. It is essential the $7.100 holds to make credible a trend change. We will see in the next hours if the price shows a continuation that would confirm it.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 6,930 7,055 7,290 6,600 7,450 6,430 7,700

Ripple

Chart 2 - Ripple 4H Chart

Yesterday's bounce brought the price to the $0.20 level as we had envisioned, but in the case of Ripple, the chart does not look like this was a trend reversal, but just a bounce. The price, after touching the mid-Bollinger line it closed below it and since then is moving in the lower side of the Bollinger bands, which is not bullish at all. The price also broke the $0.19 level, this heading to a test of the $018 level again.

We still need to see more bullishness on this crypto asset for us to believe an upward trend has started. Currently, we keep our bear outlook on Ripple.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 0.18 0.19 0.2 0.173 0.214 0.165 0.223

Ethereum

Chart 3 - Ethereum 4H Chart

Ethereum made a move from its daily low of $115.4 to a $135 high to, then bounce off and move below the mid-lien of its Bollinger Bands, and below the previous consolidation level. From the chart, we see that the retracement is still about 38% of the whole movement. Therefore, it is within the usual parameters for such action. Nevertheless, we would like to see a continuation of the upward impulse to confirm the potential trend change. A break above $135 would be great for the buyers.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 123 124.6 135 120 140 115 144

Litecoin

Chart 4 - Litecoin 4H Chart

Litecoin had a movement quite similar to Ethereum. The price moved from the $36 support up to $42, where it bounced off. Currently, it is touching the mid-line of its Bollinger Bands, and below the $40 level. As in the case of Ethereum, Litecoin is required to do a confirmation of the bullish impulse for us to believe in a recovery. A break above $42 would do that.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 38 39.6 42 36 43.2 34 45

