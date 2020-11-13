Bitcoin has blown through another price milestone, reaching over $16,000 for the first since since January 2018, the month after cryptocurrency markets topped.
MARKETS
News
Asia-Pacific shares dip as U.S. coronavirus cases surge. An unexpected rise in U.S. crude stockpiles exacerbated virus-linked economic fears in commodity markets, pushing U.S. crude oil 1.63% lower to $40.45 per barrel.
Bitcoin continues to soar, flirting with $16,500;
Donald Trump bans investments in companies that White House says aid China's military. The ban will take effect starting 9:30 a.m. ET on Jan. 11, 2021 and targets 31 companies;
Joe Biden projected to win Arizona, the first Democrat to do so since 1996
US tops 150k Daily COVID-19 cases for first time. Supermarkets limit toilet paper purchases as COVID cases hit new highs. Dr. Fauci said ‘help is on the way' with vaccines, but doubts Covid can ever be eradicated;
France keeps lockdown for at least two more weeks.
What else?
Fox TV stock tumbled as Trump urges followers to turn way amid rumours about rival offering;
Kodak executives received Millions in Stock for options they never owned;• Sysco drops food delivery minimums to help restaurants cope with virus headwinds;
Almost half Goldman's new partners are women or minorities.
Earnings update
Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese tech juggernaut Tencent surged 2.77% in early trade on Friday. That came after the firm announced Thursday its quarterly profit rose more than 80% from last year;
Disney (DIS) shares rose after reporting 73 million paid Disney+ subscribers while losses are not as drastic as expected;
Palantir (PLTR): reports 52% sales growth in first earnings statement since public market debut. The stock fell more than 4% in extended trading after plunging 8.7% during the regular trading day;
Cisco Systems (CSCO) jumped more than 8% on earnings beat and strong forecast;
Farfetch (FTCH) was up +12% after hours as earnings beat. Reported gross merchandise value jumped 62% in Q3 and the digital platform GMC growth rate was 60%; The Day Ahead
Earnings: DraftKings (DKNG)
Macro: French CPI, Eurozone Preliminary GDP, Eurozone Trade Balance, U.S. PPI, Preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment.
WRAP
A combination of various state/city lockdown orders, a rise in coronavirus cases and headlines from Washington that stimulus will be dramatically smaller than hoped for, sent all the major US equity indices lower on Thursday. The Dow Jones dropped 1.1% while the Nasdaq dropped 0.7%. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed about 0.8% lower, with almost all sectors and major bourses slipping into negative territory. Bond traders were in buoyant mode, buying Treasuries across the curve as Fed's Powell hinted at more action required. Bitcoin rallied above $16,000.
On Wednesday alone, a record of more than 144,000 infections were confirmed in the U.S., bringing the nationwide tally to more than 10 million. Chicago issued a stay-at-home advisory Thursday aim
WRAP
"Before you marry a person, you should first make them use a computer with slow Internet to see who they really are." — Will Ferrell
This information has been prepared by London Capital Group Ltd (LCG). The material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LCG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. Spread betting and CFD trading carry a high level of risk to your capital and can result in losses that exceed your initial deposit. They may not be suitable for everyone, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin will never see $10,000 again, affirms renowned technical analyst
Bitcoin had a historic Thursday as the price managed to break above the $16,000 zone. As per IntoTheBlock’s IOMAP, the price faces a moderate-to-strong resistance at $16,700 before it makes a move into the $17,000 zone. This is the first time in three years that Bitcoin crossed ...
UNI runs into month-long resistance as reversal to $2.4 brews
Uniswap has soared from the lows posted in November around $1.75 to the prevailing market value of $3.15, representing a growth of nearly 80%. The token assumed a gradual price action to the upside within an ascending parallel channel.
Litecoin Price Forecast: Strong resistance to stem bullish rally?
Litecoin has been on a bullish rally, as it went up from $38 to $61.50 over the last three days. However, the top 10 cryptocurrency currently faces strong resistance upfront. Let’s see how far the price will go.
Tezos Price Forecast: XTZ downside eyes $1.8 before a significant reversal
Tezos, like many other altcoins in the market, is having a difficult time catching with Bitcoin’s bullish cycle to a new yearly high at $16,500. Instead, XTZ struggles to defend short term support to focus on ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.