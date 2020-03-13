Bitcoin crash drove prices below 4K momentarily as the whole sector lost over 40 percent

The crypto sector had yesterday its worse day in its entire history, driven by massive sellings amid the financial market plunges which turned from bull to bear in two weeks. Bitcoin(-30.58%) went from $8,001 down to as low as $3,850 in less than 24 hours. All altcoins and cryptos were slashed in similar amounts. The Ethereum-based token sector did not escape from this blood bath, and many of them lose over 30 percent in valuation.

The Market capitalization of the sector lost 34 percent, which is over one-third of its total valuation, and now is a mere $146.774 billion. The volume was a staggering $122.368 billion, 194,7 percent over its previous day. The Dominance of Bitcoin, after all this bath, descended slightly to 62.87 percent.

It took 16 days for the financial markets to move from a healthy bullish trend to the current bear trend. Almost all markets around the world dropped heavily this week. The weekly change of the Down Jones was 18.03 percent, the second-worst in the history of this index, and close to the -18.15 percent of the October 10, 2008 market crash. The Dow fell 9.99 percent yesterday.

Bitcoin liquidations of over $450 million longs broke down Bitmex exchange. Analysis by trackers stated that 10.257.8 BTC long positions were liquidated on March 12, as traders were trying to close their positions BTC price plummeted from $5000 down to $3850 on some exchanges. The huge trading volume and liquidations drove Bitmex insurance fund drop from 400BTC to as low as 57.4 BTC, and the exchange halted the trading activity. Source: AmbCrypto.

Technical Analysis - Bitcoin

Bitcoin's crash drove it to a $3850 lows made in March 2019, erasing all then gains of 12 months in a single day. Currently, the price is bouncing off as almost everyone has liquidated their longs in an unprecedented crash that made it lose over 50 percent of its value in a single 24-hour cycle. It is hard to make any evaluation at the moment. We need volatility to settle. We have included a log-scale weekly chart, which shows the price is in a long-term consolidation structure. Usually, it is said that this kind of formation is a continuation pattern.

On the opposing side, influencers such as Michael Novogratz says the crypto game is about confidence, and that this crash has evaporated all of it. What is sure is the market moves in waves, and the current wave is bearish.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 4,850 5,700 6,200 4,000 6,980 3,500 8,200

Ethereum

Ethereum's chart show it has lost all the gains obtained in 2020. Its price is now bouncing form a $90 low and currently is above the $123 support. After a blood bath, such as the one that happens yesterday, it is better to wait for the volatility to settle. There is no doubt the current bias is bearish, but also the price is heavily oversold. So, in the absence of sellers, the price usually bounces. A potential target for a bounce could be $158.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 123.00 141.00 158.00 108.00 195.00 88.00 210.00

Ripple

Ripple followed the market direction and went as low as $0.11, to recover in the last eight hours to trade near $0.15. The latest movement is a bounce since the price is heavily oversold. It isn't very easy to analyze XRP without considering the rest of the market. We think XRP will move in a range for a while and even move to $0.17 but, after this blood bath, there will need a solid base for buyers to dare come in.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 0.1500 0.1700 0.1800 0.1300 0.2000 0.1100 0.0217

