Asset managers trimmed long positions by 48 contracts and 166 short contracts were added.

Leveraged funds added 657 longs and cut around 452 short contracts.

Now asset managers hold 115 longs vs 362 shorts, while leveraged funds hold 1421 long contracts vs 3002 shorts.

This week has been a tough on for the hodlr's and it seems the professional trading community had called it correctly. Both asset managers and leveraged funds were overwhelmingly short but in the change, the asset managers added more shorts and leveraged funds trimmed their shorts which could indicate profit-taking.

Since 10th March the price of BTC/USD has fallen 28.44% and at its worst level, the price was 51.13% lower. The price is really under pressure but next month the halving will take place and many analysts are predicting a price rise.