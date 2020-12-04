Listen to the latest market mood for Bitcoin.
Bitcoin continues to rip higher and knock on the overhead resistance at $20,000. The increasing popularity of BTCUSD is still growing with more and more conservative investors adding some Bitcoin to their portfolios. The renowned Hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones is bullish on Bitcoin and Bloomberg intelligence had a piece looking at BTCUSD at $100,000 within 5 years!
Therefore, expect BTCUSD buyers from near term support.
Trade Risks: The main risk to this trade remains volatility in the BTCUSD market on profit taking at elevated levels/ at new all time highs.
